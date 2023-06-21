Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata) and SABCA have signed a new contract for the manufacturing and assembly of the A350-1000 Flap Support Fairings.

This achievement broadens the already-existing A350-900 Flap Support Fairing long-term relationship between Strata and SABCA and confirms the strength of the partnership between the two companies and the commitment to delivering high-quality components for the aviation industry.

Concurrently to this new contract award, another significant accomplishment is the high level of Emirati participation in the project as 70 percent of Strata workforce are UAE nationals. This reflects Strata's commitment to nurturing local talent and contributing to the growth of the aerospace industry in the UAE.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Managing Director & CEO of Strata, said, "The collaboration between Strata and SABCA in manufacturing and assembling the A350-1000 Flap Support Fairings represents a remarkable achievement in Strata’s progress. Our partnership with SABCA fills us with pride as we strive to provide top-notch components that adhere to the industry’s rigorous requirements. This milestone not only showcases our unwavering dedication to excellence but also highlights the exceptional skills of the Emirati workforce. "

Similarly, Thibauld Jongen, CEO of SABCA shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "Since 2012, Strata and SABCA Teams have grown their relationship stronger and won the confidence of Airbus for delivering on-time and on-quality. We are now looking forward to working together with Strata on the A350-1000 Flap Support Fairings and to ensure the same highest standards are met."