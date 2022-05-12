SITA has announced a new technology deployment offering passengers enhanced check-in and bag drop self-services with Ethiopian Airlines at Bole International Airport (ADD).

The deployment, which features SITA Smart Path Drop & Fly baggage solution, has been implemented in the new extension of the check-in area with international passengers of Ethiopian Airlines benefitting from the service.

SITA’s self-service solutions have helped optimize the passenger experience with many travelers checking in online through the Ethiopian Airlines app, other airline applications and through SITA self-service kiosks.

Passengers using the technology can directly proceed to the self-bag-drop area to check in their bags quickly and easily avoiding long lines and reducing congestion in the airport at a time when social distancing remains a priority as the industry recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The solutions increase airport capacity by accommodating more passengers while empowering them with more control over their journey. The technology deployed also reduces passenger contact with ground agents, another key benefit under the context of COVID-19. With improved passenger processing and better on-time performance for airlines, ADD has become a technology-leading airport in the region. The deployment also prepares ADD for future implementations, including future-proofing the airport to accommodate biometrics quickly. Ethiopian Airlines is one of the first airlines in the region to implement this level of automation in passenger processing.

Getinet Tadesse, Acting Group Chief Information Officer, Ethiopian Airlines, said: “Both SITA and Ethiopian Airlines Group have had a clear objective of enhancing the passenger experience through intelligent, automated services, increasing operational efficiency for the airport and safeguarding passengers as we emerge from the pandemic. As the leading airline on the continent, we are delighted to welcome passengers back to the skies with improved passenger solutions. The implementation of Smart Path self bag-drop technology at our main hub will take passengers’ experience to another level through simplifying air travel while keeping customers safe.”

Hani El-Assaad, President, Middle East & Africa, said. “ADD is one of the first airports in Africa to implement Smart Path bag-drop technology and Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest growing carrier, is the first adopter. This deployment marks a significant milestone in Africa’s air transport industry evolution. It shows that airports and airlines are ready to successfully embrace automated and intelligent airport solutions to ensure sustainable growth and lays the groundwork for a smarter, touchless future of air travel”.

