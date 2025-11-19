Airlines Reporting Corp (ARC), a leading provider of data, financial services and modern distribution solutions for air travel, announced that Ethiopian Airlines has begun processing New Distribution Capability (NDC) transactions through ARC Direct Connect.

Africa’s leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, is the first airline to integrate with ARC Direct Connect using ARC’s new Transaction API, which gives the airline even greater flexibility to transmit NDC data in real time.

The partnership provides travel buyers and travel agencies with richer airline content and a more personalised experience when buying and managing travel through Ethiopian Airlines. It helps mitigate risk while delivering unmatched data clarity through ARC’s trusted settlement platform.

Ethiopian Airlines Group chief commercial officer, Lemma Yadecha, remarked about the partnership, saying, “We are delighted to partner with ARC to advance our NDC strategy through ARC Direct Connect. This collaboration marks another milestone in our digital transformation journey, enabling us to deliver more personalised offers and seamless booking experiences to our travel partners and customers. By embracing innovative distribution technologies, we continue to strengthen our global presence and commitment to customer-centric innovation.’’

“ARC’s partnership with Ethiopian Airlines marks an important milestone for ARC Direct Connect,” said Paige Blunt, senior manager of Direct Connect and ONE Order at ARC. “By transmitting NDC transactions through the Transaction API, Ethiopian will benefit from timely insights while supporting the modern traveller.”-TradeArabia News Service

