Ethiopian Airlines has placed a firm order for six Airbus A350-900 aircraft, further strengthening its position as the largest A350 customer in Africa.

This agreement was signed at the Dubai Airshow by Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.

“We are delighted to expand our Airbus fleet size with this order and strengthen our partnership with the Airbus company. As the continent’s leading airline and the largest operator of the A350, this milestone order further supports our vision to grow sustainably while providing a world-class travel experience to our passengers and strengthening our position as the aviation leader in Africa.” said Tasew.

“We are proud to further deepen our partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, a long-standing Airbus customer and a benchmark for aviation excellence in Africa. The A350’s state-of-the-art technology, efficiency and versatility will bring even greater value to Ethiopian’s operations,” said Saint-Exupéry.

