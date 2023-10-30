UAE - Sharjah Airport has received Air Cairo airline’s first flight, which started operating its scheduled flights to and from Sharjah Airport.

This strategic move comes to reinforce the network of destinations in line with the surging demand for passenger and cargo flights and address passengers’ requirements efficiently and with high quality.

The Egyptian carrier will operate six flights weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft, which includes four flights to and from Cairo International Airport on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. It will also have one weekly flight to and from Sohag International Airport on Saturdays and one weekly flight to and from Assiut International Airport on Tuesdays.

Valuable addition

The new destinations are a valuable addition to the existing network, which reflects the relentless efforts of the Sharjah Airport Authority to improve the airport’s position as a preferred hub for air transport and widen its network of international destinations. The move will contribute significantly to raising the status of Sharjah as an economic and tourist hub on the global level.

