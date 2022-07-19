Farnborough, UK: The Aviation and Space Systems Sector, an affiliate of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company, the national pioneering conglomerate in defense industries, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopter Arabia, Airbus Global's arm in the Middle East and North Africa, aiming to assist its partners build their technical abilities in the field of helicopters.



In remarks on the occasion, CEO of SAMI Eng. Waleed bin Abdulmajeed Abukhalid lauded reaching the agreement which he said would dramatically contribute to support SAMI endeavors in the field of technology and localization of human capital through intensive training.



He said Airbus Helicopter Arabia personnel who will help the Saudi caders to do the job and earn expertise are welcome in Saudi Arabia.



For his part, CEO of Airbus Helicopter Arabia Michael Pertrand praised this cooperation between the two partners, confirming his company's commitment to transfer the helicopter technology to the Saudi defense system.