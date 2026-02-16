JEDDAH — Saudia Group celebrated the largest graduation in its history, honoring more than 1,000 Saudi men and women completing aviation training programs, as it outlined plans to create more than 12,000 jobs through the delivery of 185 new aircraft in the coming years.

The ceremony, held in Jeddah, marked a milestone for the group’s workforce development strategy and its broader contribution to the National Aviation Strategy.

Graduates will join Saudia Airlines, Saudia Academy, Saudia Technic, Saudi Ground Services (SGS), SAL Logistics Services, flyadeal and CATRION.

Eng. Ibrahim Al Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said the graduation represents a new phase in the group’s plan to localize the air transport industry, noting that significant progress has been achieved in localizing key aviation jobs, exceeding targeted performance indicators by between 43% and 230% across core roles.

He said the group’s new fleet of 185 aircraft, scheduled for delivery over the next few years, is expected to generate more than 12,000 jobs across the aviation ecosystem.

In parallel, the expansion of Saudia Technic’s maintenance hangar at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah will soon become fully operational, creating thousands of additional direct jobs in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul.

Al Omar added that Saudi Arabia has adopted a structured approach in its agreements with major global manufacturers, embedding clauses that ensure knowledge transfer and the qualification of Saudi cadres within the Kingdom, contributing to higher local content and sustainable capability building.

He noted that local content within the group has risen from 19% in 2019 to 29% currently, with a target of reaching 45% in the coming years.

Saudia Academy, he said, has evolved into a comprehensive training center covering multiple aviation specialties, equipped with advanced facilities, qualified trainers and internationally aligned curricula.

The objective is to position the academy as a global training reference attracting trainees from around the world.

Al Omar also underscored the Kingdom’s longstanding focus on human capital, noting that since its establishment more than 80 years ago, Saudi Arabia has prioritized building national talent.

He recalled that the first batch of students was sent to study aviation sciences during the reign of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, laying the foundation for today’s aviation workforce.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, led the ceremony and described the graduation as aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, whose core objective includes providing quality job opportunities for citizens and strengthening national institutions.

Al-Jasser said the aviation sector and the broader transport and logistics system are witnessing rapid development under the Kingdom’s leadership, reflected in improved international indicators, new investments and the launch of major projects and initiatives.

He emphasized that from its early years, the Public Institution for Saudi Arabian Airlines believed in building human capital as a strategic priority. The institution invested heavily in restructuring and re-engineering workforce development, including linking secondment and scholarship programs to specific academic pathways tied to sector needs.

Al-Jasser expressed confidence that the new graduates would contribute to placing the institution at the forefront as it advances its transformation journey toward profitability and operational self-reliance.

