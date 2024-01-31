Fast growing aircraft lessor AviLease expects to slow its rate of growth this year and take a cautious approach to acquisitions following last year's $3.6 billion deal with Standard Chartered, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We're not trying to grow for the sake of growing. This year we expect to, I won't say take a pause, but slow the growth, the glide path, so that we can consolidate the operation," Ted O'Byrne told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed company also sees a long-term deal with an planemaker to buy new aircraft as an "essential" part of its strategy but would take its time doing so, O'Byrne said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens)