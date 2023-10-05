Rio de Janeiro: The Saudi MATARAT Holding Company, represented by CEO Eng. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, signed Wednesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazil’s union of airports, which is the sole representative of all federal airports in Brazil.



The agreement aims to enhance cooperation and integration between the two parties in the field of aviation and airport management. It will also contribute to the growth and development of the aviation industry between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Brazil.



The signing of the MoU took place on the sidelines of the Saudi-Brazilian Aviation Conference, which is being held from October 2nd to 4th in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.