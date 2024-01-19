HYDERABAD — Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), announced that under the Saudi Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom expects 330 million passengers annually by 2030 and it aims only 10 percent of them to be transit passengers. This strategy is a part of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a leading regional hub and a global logistics platform connecting three continents.



Al-Duailej shared these insights at a ministerial session on the sidelines of Wings India 2024, an exhibition and conference organized by the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), from January 18 to 21, 2024, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.



Al-Duailej emphasized the critical role of civil aviation in supporting Saudi Arabia's economic growth and sustainable development. The Kingdom is redefining the future of its aviation sector, aiming to attract $100 billion in investments and create an unparalleled travel experience. The focus on sustainable and integrated growth is evident in the aim to have only a fraction of passengers as transit passengers.



The Saudi Aviation Strategy includes a comprehensive plan to upgrade and develop airports, airlines, aircraft, and facilities, including shipping and logistics services. It aims to expand the Kingdom's air connectivity to over 250 destinations worldwide through 29 airports. Additionally, the strategy plans to establish a network of airports with unique capabilities, led by two global connectivity centers in Riyadh and Jeddah.



Al-Duailej also highlighted the strategy's ambition to transform air freight and logistics services, increasing air freight capacity from 0.8 million tons to 4.5 million tons by 2030. This initiative is expected to attract global air carriers, logistics service providers, and multinational companies to the Kingdom.



Acknowledging the potential of the Indian civil aviation market, Al-Duailej expressed the Kingdom's interest in increasing air links with India, thus strengthening future bilateral relations. He noted the significant role of India as the third-largest domestic aviation market, expected to become the third-largest overall by 2026.



In conclusion, Al-Duailej invited participants of Wings India 2024 to the Future of Aviation Conference, scheduled from May 20 to 22, 2024, in Riyadh. The conference aims to contribute to the future of civil aviation and reinforce the Kingdom's readiness to collaborate with international partners for a more prosperous and sustainable aviation sector.

