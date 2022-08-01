Warsaw: Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) signed yesterday a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Poland to organize the operational framework for air transport between the two countries.



The signing ceremony, which was attended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Poland, Saad bin Saleh Al-Saleh, was signed by Ali Rajab, the Executive Vice President at GACA -Economic Policies & International Cooperation, and from the Polish side, the MOU was signed by the President of the Polish Civil Aviation Authority Piotr Samson, at the headquarters of the Civil Aviation Authority in Warsaw.



The MOU included an agreement to open the skies between the two countries and to sign a draft bilateral agreement on air transport services. This MOU comes within the objectives of the strategy of the civil aviation sector, which aims to enhance the Kingdom's air connectivity with more than 250 destinations worldwide and to be a global logistics platform.