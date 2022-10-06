Riyadh – Saudi Airlines Catering Company penned a contract with Al Hana Trading Group Company at an estimated value of SAR 150 million on 4 October 2022.

The Saudi listed firm will provide Al Hana Trading Group with frozen meals for five years, according to a bourse filing.

The agreement aligns with Saudi Airlines Catering's growth strategy to boost business sustainability, increase cash flow, and develop services. The firm expected that the deal will reflect positively on its fanatical results during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.

Last month, Saudi Airlines Catering extended its contract with Flynas Company for four years at a value of nearly SAR 240 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Saudi Airlines Catering shifted to net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 78.80 million, against net losses of SAR 47.50 million in H1-21.

