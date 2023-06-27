SalamAir, Oman’s value-for-money airline, has announced a firm commitment to lease three Airbus A330neo aircraft from Avolon, an international aircraft leasing company.

A letter of intent was signed at the Paris Air Show on June 19 and the first delivery is expected to be in October 2023.

The introduction of three new Airbus A330neo wide-body aircraft will bring significant advantages to SalamAir and support the airline’s fleet and network expansion plans. These modern aircraft feature a dual-class configuration with 365 economy seats and 12 premium flatbed seats, allowing for enhanced passenger comfort and capacity. The A330neo offers a substantial increase in distance compared to SalamAir's existing fleet.

One notable advantage of the A330neo is its improved fuel efficiency, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions when compared to previous-generation aircraft. This contributes to a decrease in operational costs for the airline, aligning with their commitment to environmental sustainability.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: “The decision to introduce the Airbus A330neo complements the existing fleet of Airbus aircraft, which includes the A320neo, A321neo, and an A321 freighter. By adding the A330neo to the fleet, SalamAir aims to enhance its capacity, meet the growing demands of the market, and attract more inbound tourists, aligning with the objectives of Oman's Vision 2040.

“The extended range of the A330neo will allow SalamAir to efficiently serve medium-range destinations, particularly in the Far East and Europe. This expanded reach not only improves passenger convenience but also enhances the airline's competitiveness in the market. It enables SalamAir to strengthen its network and seize opportunities for further growth and expansion.”

Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East said: "We are delighted that SalamAir has chosen the A330neo aircraft which offers unique operational versatility with cost and environmental benefits. The A330neo stands out among the wide-body segment with its superior fuel efficiency and range, advanced aerodynamics and technologies, as well as enhanced passenger comfort due to its spacious cabin."

Paul Geaney, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Avolon said: “We are delighted to welcome SalamAir as a new customer, bringing the fuel-efficiency benefits of the A330neo to another airline. Since their launch, SalamAir’s low-cost model has proven a great success, and these new aircraft will support their plans to offer their growing number of passengers greater capacity and comfort. The expansion of aviation traffic in the Middle East is set to continue and the region is a focus for further leasing opportunities for Avolon.”

