Muscat: SalamAir is planning to start direct flights from Suhar to Kozhikode and the announcement is expected soon, the airline has said in a statement.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “Our aim is always to provide our customers with greater connectivity and convenience, and the addition of these routes will cater to the expatriate population, business travelers, and tourists. Our strategic cooperation with Oman Air enables us to serve the Indian market and augment demand and traffic volume, thus fulfilling the Oman Vision 2040."

He added, "As part of our network expansion goals, we plan to introduce non-stop flights from Suhar to Calicut; the groundwork for these flights is currently being done to have four flights a week on this route, which we hope to announce soon. He continued, While Oman is home to a large Indian community, India is one of the top trading partners of Oman. During the pandemic, we operated multiple charter flights; and we hope to continue our service to the community and hope our flights will continue to facilitate and strengthen these strong ties and bilateral relationships in the future."

SalamAir recently announced non-stop flights to four Indian cities – from Salalah to Calicut and from Muscat to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Trivandrum.

Flights from Muscat to Jaipur will operate daily except Sunday, Lucknow double daily, and Trivandrum daily except Monday.

While the Salalah to Calicut route is new, previously, SalamAir operated special flights to these Indian destinations as part of the COVID-19 pandemic related air bubble pact between India and Oman, now with the launch of the scheduled flights from Muscat to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Trivandrum (Thiruvananthapuram), SalamAir has expanded its network in the Indian subcontinent.

SalamAir also has strategic cooperation with Oman Air, which expanded the codeshare agreement to facilitate the movement of passengers to the Sultanate and promote tourism growth.



