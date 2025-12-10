Oman Air has announced the launch of its first new route for 2026: Taif.

Starting from January 31, 2026, the service marks the airline’s fifth destination in Saudi.

The new flight will operate three days a week, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, using the Boeing 737, offering guests convenient flight timings alongside Oman Air’s signature service and hospitality.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said, “Expanding into Taif represents a strategic step in our regional network growth and reinforces the strong economic and cultural ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia. It likewise enables us to better serve our guests by providing them with more choice and convenience.”

Abdulkarim al Darwish, President of Middle East and Africa Markets at the Saudi Tourism Authority, also stated, “We welcome Oman Air’s new service to Taif, which marks a key step that enhances connectivity between our two countries and provides travelers from Oman with greater access to key destinations across Saudi. Expanding regional air links aligns with our broader mission to accelerate tourism growth and strengthen strategic partnerships.”

