SAO PAULO - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it has inked an agreement with lessor Azorra and Royal Jordanian Airlines for the carrier to receive eight of its E-Jets in a deal totaling $635 million.

Embraer said in a statement that six aircraft will come from a firm order placed by Azorra, while the other two are set to come from a Royal Jordanian firm order. The deal involves four E190-E2 and four E195-E2 jets, it added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)