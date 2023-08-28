Riyadh Air’s CEO has revealed the airline has mapped out a “super aggressive” growth strategy that will look beyond competing with regional juggernauts such as Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.

In an interview with the UK’s Financial Times, CEO Tony Douglas said the airline will serve as a point-to-point carrier, driving growth for the local Saudi Arabian market, rather than position itself as an airline catering to transit passengers.

Serving transit passengers is strategy that has worked effectively for Emirates and Qatar Airways, which have transformed Dubai and Doha into major connecting hubs.

Douglas, who earlier served as the CEO to the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, also revealed in the same interview that Riyadh Air was looking to capitalise more on niche markets and destinations, while the country’s other flag carrier, Saudia, would shift its focus to cater to the millions of religious pilgrims who visit the country’s holy sites.

With plans to launch in 2025, Riyadh Air has an order book that includes 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner wide-body aircraft, along with a deal with GE Aerospace for 90 GEnx-1B engines to power its new fleet.

A key initiative of the PIF, Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund, Riyadh Air announced previously that it would leverage the kingdom’s strategic location, connecting the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, to build connectivity from the country’s capital city to over 100 destinations by 2030.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)