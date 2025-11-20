DUBAI - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has announced the development of a VVIP terminal and private jet hangar in partnership with Falcon Executive Aviation, part of Alex Group Investment, in a move aimed at positioning the emirate as a global entertainment and tourism hub and opening a new gateway for high-profile travellers to the Northern Emirates.

The announcement came during the Dubai Airshow, where the RAK airport signed an agreement with Falcon Executive Aviation to develop and operate a new ‘Fixed Base Operation’ facility.

The new facility comprises a 1,500-square-metre terminal, an 8,000-square-metre multi-purpose hangar and 9,000 square metres of apron and parking space. The airport’s proximity to Ras Al Khaimah’s beach resorts and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island resort is expected to strengthen its appeal to private aviation users.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAK International Airport, said the development marks a significant milestone in the emirate’s emergence as an international destination and will bolster its ability to attract high-value visitors and investors.

He said the project supports sustainable tourism growth by integrating advanced technology, environmental design and future mobility solutions, adding that it represents a long-term investment in the emirate’s economic diversification and global profile.

Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder and Chairman of Alex Group Investment, said the expansion into Ras Al Khaimah aligns with the company’s ambition to enhance private aviation services across the UAE. The facility, he said, is designed to combine luxury, operational capability and sustainability, and complements the group’s existing services at Dubai Al Maktoum’s VIP terminal.

The VVIP terminal will include a Royal lounge, four VVIP lounges, premium hospitality areas and a refined environment tailored to the needs of discreet, high-profile travelers.

The surrounding airside infrastructure will accommodate the latest private aviation requirements, with ample aircraft parking, a helipad and space allocated for emerging vertical mobility solutions.

Built to international aviation standards, the facility will incorporate the Falcon Signature Experience and offer a high level of privacy, efficiency and personalised service. Its hangar complex is designed to support a range of private jets, including ultra-long-range aircraft, while providing maintenance and operational capabilities that meet the highest global benchmarks.

Sustainability is a core pillar of the project. The terminal and hangars are being designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, with plans to offset 35 percent of energy consumption via solar power generation, adopt fully electric ground support equipment and enable the use of sustainable aviation fuel. These measures will contribute to the goal of achieving net-zero operational emissions.

The development represents a major investment in Ras Al Khaimah’s aviation sector and is expected to deliver economic benefits to the emirate, which lies within four hours’ flying time of one-third of the world’s population.

Construction will take about 15 months, with opening planned for Q1 2027.