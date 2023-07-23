Qatar’s aviation sector is going greener to stay in the air as it becomes more sustainable and environmental friendly.

Qatar is not only optimising its aircraft to reduce CO2 emissions, but it’s also looking at how to ensure that Hamad International Airport meets the environmental needs of the future.

Hamad International Airport’s environmental sustainability goals focus on waste management and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The hub recycles and reuses four thousand tonnes of organic compost every year.

Explaining how Qatar is meeting the demands of the future, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told Euronews: “What we are doing here is trying to recycle the water. If you see all the water that is being used is taken from the treatment of sewage. We are trying to save energy by making the airport very bright. We are trying to source as much as possible to reduce our carbon emissions.”

“This is why we continuously in Qatar Airways invest in new technology aeroplanes. That every time we buy a new aircraft, it is 20-22 percent more fuel efficient than the previous one. So, we are doing all that we can, but its only so much we can do,” he added.

Al Baker said water from decontaminated and treated sewage water being recycled and reused to sustain the impressive vegetation in the airport.

Furthermore, using natural light and investing in cleaner technologies helps the hub be more sustainable.

Hamad International Airport in Doha welcomes over 30 million passengers each year, making it one of the busiest airports in the world.

Designated as the second-best airport in the world and the best airport in the Middle East at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023, this iconic travel hub’s vision extends far beyond passenger numbers.

