DOHA: Hamad International Airport (HIA) is expecting an increase in arriving passenger traffic from January 2 to 5, 2025.

For a seamless experience, the airport has provided key tips to support arriving passengers through Hamad International Airport.

It is best to secure fragile items being carried in the centre of hard-shell case bags to avoid damage.

For smooth navigation in the baggage claim area, QR codes are available to provide baggage belt information along with Flight Information Display Systems.

Check-in baggage that are oversized or irregularly shaped such as wheelchairs and child seats will arrive separately at belts A and B.

It is important to keep bag tags until exiting the baggage reclaim area and do verify the bag tags before collecting belongings.

The airport has provided multiple options to cater for pick-ups: Curbside guidance: Avoid leaving vehicles unattended at the curbside of the terminal to prevent congestion, security concerns, and potential towing. For extended drop-off times, it is advised to use the short-term car park facility.

Long stay Parking with special Rates: The airport provides special discounted rates for long stay at the short-term car park only available through pre-booking, which can be accessed on the parking page of the website.

Hamad International Airport has multiple transportation options to support connections to the city.

Bus and taxi pavilion: Located on either side of the arrival hall, travellers can use authorised taxis from the taxi pavilion for high quality performance standards and a robust lost and found policy. Pre-booking taxis through the ‘Karwa Taxi’ app is readily available for a smooth journey to the city. These taxis will be in the outer lane of the arrival’s curbside.

The Hamad International Airport Metro Station is a short indoor walking distance from the airport terminal, which connects to popular spots around the city. Effective from January 1, 2025, the Doha Metro operating hours is 5am – 1am Saturday to Thursday and 9am – 1am on Fridays. Refer to www.qr.com.qa for further information on connections.

Hamad International Airport offers over 20 car rental services conveniently located near the arrival hall.

To further support your airport experience, Hamad International Airport’s customer service teams are available to welcome travellers to the World’s Best Airport and ready to help during any point of the arrival process. The HIAQatar mobile app is an additional tool that can provide directions and information.

