Qatar - Hamad International Airport (DOH) continues its impressive growth with first-half (H1) passenger traffic recording a 33.5% jump in passenger traffic and 18.1% rise in aircraft movements from the same period last year.

The award-winning airport saw a total of 20.78 million passengers during the first half of 2023 – moving 10.32 million passengers in the first quarter of the year and a further 10.46 million in the second quarter.

Aircraft movements during the first half of 2023 also increased compared to last year, with a total of 116,296 arriving and departing from the airport – 56,417 in the first quarter of 2023 and 59,879 in the second quarter.

Cargo handling

During the first half of 2023, the airport handled 1.12 million tonnes of cargo and moved 17.6 million bags, including 11.38 million transfer bags through its facility.

The second quarter of 2023 saw the airport manage a 24% increase in passenger traffic from the same period last year, with 3.28 million passengers in April, 3.44 million in May and 3.74 million in June.

Aircraft movements also saw a steady increase, with 18,762 in April, 20,226 in May and 20,891 in June. In terms of total destinations during the second quarter of this year, the airport saw a total of 194 scheduled passenger and cargo destinations.

Hamad International Airport’s commitment to investing in the latest technologies has allowed it to implement the advanced screening technology to reduce processing time and enhance security within the facility.

Latest equipment

The adoption of the latest screening equipment allows transferring passengers to keep their electronic devices, along with liquid containers in their hand luggage. During the second quarter of the current year, the average processing time for transferring passengers at security check points was 28 seconds per passengers.

Commenting, Hamad International Airport’s Chief Operating Officer, Engr Badr Mohammad Al Meer, said: “Our unwavering focus on enhancing our operations and investing in growth strategies has allowed us to augment our airport infrastructure and expand our product offerings. With these advancements, we aim to fortify our competitive position in the aviation industry and continue to exceed expectations."

Lat year, Hamad International Airport has expanded its facilities, introduced new leisure offerings and adopted cutting edge technologies. Home to the recently opened Louis Vuitton Lounge, the first of its kind at an airport and offering a wide range of bespoke retail and dining options, the airport is committed to provide an exceptional travel experience to all its passengers.

Tropical garden

Furthermore, the ORCHARD, a tropical garden situated in the north portion of the airport and designed to invoke feelings of wellbeing and tranquility continues to inspire awe among travellers.

Looking towards the future, phase B of the airport expansion is currently under way and once completed will increase the airport’s capacity to more than 70 million passengers annually. The expansion will ensure that Hamad International Airport retains its position as an industry leader, as passenger numbers in the Middle East are expected to double by 2040, according to the recently disclosed figures by IATA.

As the gateway to the State of Qatar and the Middle East, the airport continues to solidify its position as the airport of choice among global travellers.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).