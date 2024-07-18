Qatar Airways will unveil its latest business class offering, the ‘Qsuite Next Gen’, at the upcoming Farnborough International Air show 2024 (FIA) from 22-26 July 2024.

The reveal will be held at the Qatar Airways Discover Lounge for visitors to experience the future of business travel with the World’s Best Airline and World’s Best Business Class.

The Qsuite Next Gen will form the centrepiece of the airline’s presence at the prestigious international air show, which gathers aviation leaders from across the globe to showcase innovations and foster industry collaboration.

Those seeking to experience the Qsuite Next Gen can expect: further advancements in comfort, collaborative and social design elements and passenger dining experiences.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer said, “We are highly anticipating this year’s Farnborough International Airshow and as the Best Airline in the World we are confident that the reveal of our latest business class offering will be a huge draw for the global aviation community. We also look forward to welcoming visitors to our installations and onboard our aircraft which will be on display, to experience what we offer.”

Visitors are also welcome to explore the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and discover Qatar Airways’ world-class product and service, as well as experience ultimate luxury and aircraft performance with Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G700, of which Qatar Executive is the first commercial carrier in the world to operate this aircraft.

Visitors to the Farnborough International Airshow can find Qatar Airways at Chalet C114-115 and at the Qatar Airways Discover Lounge, Hall 1 Entrance, from 22-26 July 2024.

