CAIRO: In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri met with Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Pilot Dr Sameh El Hefny in Cairo.

Al Hajri also met with President of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority Sameh Fawzy. During both meetings, discussions focused on ways to develop air transport and strengthen regulatory and operational frameworks in a manner that serves the interests of national carriers and supports travel, trade, and tourism between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Mechanisms for cooperation in the areas of air safety, aviation security, facilities, training programs, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise were discussed, in line with adopted international standards and best practices.

Both sides emphasized in the meetings the importance of continued coordination and consultation at both leadership and technical levels, and of enhancing institutional communication channels among relevant authorities, to support the growth of the civil aviation sector, achieve common interests, and promote regional integration.

These meetings come within the framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation and developing a strategic partnership in civil aviation between the two brotherly countries.

