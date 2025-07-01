Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has confirmed the resumption of its full flight operations to Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria following the lifting of airspace restrictions in the region.

Resumption and full operations

Beginning on June 30, 2025, Qatar Airways will resume operations at five destinations in Iraq:

16 weekly flights to Baghdad International Airport (BGW)

Starting June 30, Qatar Airways will begin reinstating its 13 weekly flights to Baghdad.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW) – Flight QR442: Departure 18:40, Arrival 20:45

Baghdad (BGW) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR443: Departure 21:55, Arrival 00:05

Departing daily except Saturday:

Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW) – Flight QR444: Departure 08:10, Arrival 10:15

Baghdad (BGW) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR445: Departure 11:45, Arrival 13:55

From July 8, Qatar Airways will resume its three weekly flights.

Departing every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday:

Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW) – Flight QR458: Departure 01:15, Arrival 03:20

Baghdad (BGW) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR459: Departure 04:25, Arrival 06:35

10 weekly flights to Erbil International Airport (EBL)

Starting July 1, Qatar Airways will begin reinstating its seven weekly flights to Erbil.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Erbil (EBL) – Flight QR450: Departure 18:35, Arrival 21:00

Erbil (EBL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR451: Departure 22:00, Arrival 00:25

From July 9, Qatar Airways will resume its three weekly flights.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday:

Doha (DOH) to Erbil (EBL) – Flight QR454: Departure 00:50, Arrival 03:15

Erbil (EBL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR455: Departure 04:20, Arrival 06:45

Seven weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah International Airport (ISU)

From July 2, the airline will begin reinstating its seven weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Sulaymaniyah (ISU) – Flight QR436: Departure 00:55, Arrival 03:25

Sulaymaniyah (ISU) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR437: Departure 04:25, Arrival 06:40

Five weekly flights to Al Najaf International Airport (NJF)

From July 2, the airline will begin reinstating its five weekly flights to Najaf.

Departing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Najaf (NJF) – Flight QR460: Departure 19:10, Arrival 21:05

Najaf (NJF) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR461: Departure 22:10, Arrival 00:10

Seven weekly flights to Basra International Airport (BSR)

From July 3, the airline will begin reinstating its seven weekly flights to Basra.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Basra (BSR) – Flight QR448: Departure 08:20, Arrival 09:50

Basra (BSR) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR449: Departure 11:20, Arrival 12:45

14 weekly flights to Syria

Starting July 6, the airline will resume its daily service to Damascus. The service will be complemented by a double daily schedule that will begin on July 15.

Existing daily schedule:

Doha (DOH) to Damascus (DAM) – Flight QR410: Departure 09:05, Arrival 12:00

Damascus (DAM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR411: Departure 14:00, Arrival 16:50

Additional daily schedule, starting July 15:

Doha (DOH) to Damascus (DAM) – Flight QR412: Departure 13:20, Arrival 16:15

Damascus (DAM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR413: Departure 18:15, Arrival 21:05

Increasing flights to full operations

Beginning on July 1, Qatar Airways will resume its full schedule to Lebanon’s Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) and Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM):

21 weekly flights to Beirut

Qatar Airways will increase its operations in Beirut from 14 to 21 weekly flights with an additional third frequency.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Beirut (BEY) – Flight QR418: Departure 21:00, Arrival 00:10

Beirut (BEY) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR419: Departure 01:40, Arrival 04:45

21 weekly flights to Amman

Qatar Airways will increase its operations in Amman from 14 to 21 weekly flights with an additional third frequency.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Amman (AMM) – Flight QR404: Departure 20:35, Arrival 23:30

Amman (AMM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR405: Departure 02:20, Arrival 05:05

The airline has updated its schedules in compliance with international aviation regulations for safe aircraft routes. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight and travel alerts on its Qatar Airways' official website.

