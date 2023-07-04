Qatar Airways' inaugural flight to the French city of Lyon has touched down, a statement said on Monday. The new direct service is operated by a Boeing 787-8, which features 22 business class seats and 232 seats in economy.

The national airline operates four weekly flights to Lyon - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This new route expands Qatar Airways’ presence in France, even as it continues to grow its global network of more than 160 destinations.

The inaugural flight was celebrated in both the premium and economy cabins, where passengers were welcomed with traditional French delicacies, and a curated menu offering premium French cuisine.

The director of Commercial and Marketing of the Lyon-Saint-Exupéry Airport, M. Pierre Grosmaire, welcomed the inaugural flight from Doha, alongside Qatar Airways vice president (Sales- Europe) Eric Odone. Lyon is Qatar Airways’ third destination in France, Paris and Nice being the other two.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar al-Baker said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight to the renowned French city of Lyon. Qatar and France mutually benefit from a longstanding strategic partnership in various fields, including diplomacy, trade, and tourism.

“Our expanded network in France is a testament to our successful cooperation, and we look forward to welcoming French and European passengers to travel through our hub, Hamad International Airport, for seamless and captivating journeys to more than 160 global destinations”.

Chairman of the Management Board of Aéroports de Lyon, Tanguy Bertolus said, “This new international destination from Lyon illustrates VINCI Airports' know-how in the development of new routes, and demonstrates the quality of its relations with various airlines.

“This connection between the capital of Qatar and Lyon will further strengthen the appeal of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, as well as the Lyon metropolitan area by offering more options to and from the Middle East and Asia, particularly in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.”

