Qatar - Qatar Airways Group has published its Sustainability Report for FY2019-21, a special 2-year edition, detailing how group was able to quickly respond to the needs of its customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging the unprecedented circumstances the global aviation community faced in 2020, the approach of this two-year report differs from previous years, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business as usual operation.

The latest report themed “Response, Relief, Recovery, Resilience” highlights its relief efforts in providing repatriation to people stranded and transport of essential medical and other supplies, as well as the airline’s strategy to recover and build resilience to ensure long-term business sustainability.

Qatar Airways was adept in aligning short-term emergency responses with investments into long-term economic, social and environmental objectives to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its passengers and employees. It maintained its mission of ‘Connecting People and Moving Cargo’ safely and hygienically, becoming an airline customers can trust and rely on.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the industry, businesses large and small, local and national governments, families, and individuals in ways few of us could have imagined. While it impacted every aspect of our business in 2020 and 2021, we worked to address the pandemic while continuing to drive industry’s agenda toward net-zero. Our industry recognises that there is more work to be done. We will continue to share our progress and be responsible for ensuring a safe and sustainable industry for future generations.”

During the peak of the pandemic, Qatar Airways remained steadfast in its ambition to demonstrate leadership in environmental sustainability, and continued to work on cementing the path towards a sustainable recovery and contributing to the conservation of global biodiversity with its zero-tolerance policy towards illegal trafficking of wildlife and its products.

Together with oneworld member airlines, Qatar Airways committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, becoming the first global airline alliance to unite behind a common target to achieve carbon neutrality.

It also partnered with IATA to launch its voluntary carbon offset programme for passengers, which has now extended to include its cargo and corporate clients, while continuing to improve our environmental performance and securing the accreditation to the highest level in the IATA Environmental Assessment Programme (IEnvA).

Today, passengers can enjoy seamless connectivity to more than 140 destinations across the airline’s extensive global network via Hamad International Airport, connecting with popular destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia, an airline statement said.

