Qatar Airways Cargo reintroduced flights to Haneda, Nice, Manama and Sarajevo, while continuing to expand its Middle East operations.

The world’s leading cargo carrier relaunched services to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport last week. The reintroduced passenger flights bring the total weekly tonnage available to and from Japan to 600 tonnes each way. General cargo makes up for the vast majority of exports from Tokyo, followed by vulnerable cargo and dangerous goods. As for imports, they consist of general cargo, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables.

From May 30, the carrier also commenced four weekly passenger Airbus A320 flights from Doha to Sarajevo with six tonnes of weekly cargo capacity. Commodities mainly consist of general cargo and also include vulnerable cargo and pharmaceuticals.

The carrier relaunched passenger flights to Nice earlier on 9 May with exports comprising of general cargo, dangerous goods, pharmaceuticals while on the imports front, general cargo, dangerous goods, vulnerable cargo and other types of cargo are flown in to Nice.

With freighters to Lyon and Paris and belly-hold flights to Nice and Paris, the cargo carrier’s weekly cargo capacity to and from France increases to 1,100 tonnes each way.

Daily flights to Bahrain started on 25 May, providing cargo customers with 11 tonnes of cargo space on the A320 passenger flights each week, each way. In addition, Qatar Airways Cargo has also expanded its network in the Middle East, effective May.

The airline introduced two Boeing 777 freighters to Dammam, bringing the weekly tonnage to 350 tonnes each way.

