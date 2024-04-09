Social media
Qatar Airways launches flights to Kinshasa in DR Congo

This latest network expansion provides passengers with greater travel choices

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 9, 2024
Qatar Airways has announced the latest expansion of its network to include Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), enabling greater frequencies and increased capacity to Luanda, Angola.

This latest network expansion provides passengers with greater travel choices within a key region of Africa, opening up a new entry point for international travel from Africa to China, Europe and the Subcontinent using Doha, Qatar, as a gateway.

The addition of Kinshasa increases the number of destinations in Africa served by the award-winning airline to twenty-nine.

Starting from June 1, Luanda will see a frequency increase from one weekly flight to four weekly flights with a combined service to Kinshasa, which Qatar Airways will serve for the first time.

The new route will be served by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, equipped with 22 business class seats and 232 seats in economy.

Qatar Airways chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori said, “We have seen significant milestones in our 2024 network expansion and this latest addition is particularly special, as it continues our strategic goal of increasing our footprint in Africa.

“The inclusion of Kinshasa in our network is the latest manifestation of our efforts to improve connectivity to Africa. Qatar Airways has showcased its commitment to the region by providing passengers in Africa with greater choice to explore different corners of the world through our network and our hub in Doha, Hamad International Airport.”
