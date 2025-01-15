Muscat: The total number of passengers travelling through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman by the end of November 2024 reached 13,277,414.

Meanwhile, the total number of flights landing and departing from the airports of the Sultanate of Oman by the end of November 2024 reached 98,933, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The number of passengers through Muscat International Airport by the end of November 2024 reached about 11,737,391, an increase of 2.7%, of which 10,647,982 were international passengers and 1,089,409 were domestic passengers.

The number of flights through Muscat International Airport by the end of November 2024 reached 88,002, of which 79,675 were international flights and 8,327 were domestic flights.

Regarding the most prominent nationalities travelling at Muscat International Airport, Indian nationality topped the number of passengers on flights departing and arriving through the airport, with a total of 153,557 passengers by the end of November 2024, (the number of arrivals was 76,852 passengers and departures were 76,705 passengers), followed by Omani nationals with a total of 115,871 passengers, (the number of arrivals was 57,058 passengers and departures were 58,813 passengers), and Pakistani nationality with a total of 49,438 passengers (the number of arrivals was 24,115 passengers and departures were 25,323 passengers),.

The number of passengers through Salalah Airport reached 1,417,947 passengers, an increase of 5.5%, who travelled on board 9,751 flights, comprising a decrease by 2%. The number of international flights through Salalah Airport reached 4,693, carrying 612,994 passengers, while the number of domestic flights reached 5,058, with 804,953 passengers on board.

The number of passengers through Sohar Airport reached 66,531 on 610 flights, while the number of passengers through Duqm Airport reached 55,545 on 570 flights.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).