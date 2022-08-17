Salalah - During this year's Khareef tourist season, Salalah Airport received more than 315,000 passengers between June and August 13.

Salim bin Awad Al Yafei, executive vice president of Salalah Airport, said that the city has been receiving 195 inbound and outbound flights every week.

He said the governorate has become one of the leading tourist destinations in the Arabian Gulf during the summer due to its diverse natural exceptional climate, terrain, and environmental diversity.

He said the airlines include the low-cost airline Wizz (two flights per week from Abu Dhabi), Gulf Air (two flights per week from the Kingdom of Bahrain), Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways (6 flights per week from Kuwait), and Flynas (four flights per week from Saudi Arabia).

As for the companies that operate their flights throughout the year and have increased the frequencies - Qatar Airways (currently operates seven flights a week, Air Arabia (14 flights a week from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi), Fly Dubai ( six flights a week from Dubai.)

Al Yafei explained that Oman Air operates about 12 domestic flights per day and Salam Air nine domestic flights per.

The number of flights (international and domestic) at Salalah Airport increased 68.9% to 2,743 as of May 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, according to statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

