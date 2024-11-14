To mark the celebration of Oman’s 54th National Day, Oman Air is launching a limited-time sale offering exceptional discounts on flights from Muscat to a variety of popular destinations.

This exclusive offer is available for bookings made on November 18 and 19, with unbeatable savings across the airline’s network including the Maldives, Zurich, Milan, Phuket, Moscow, and its newest route, Rome. One-way fares start from OMR28 ($72.73).

Guests can embark on their dream getaway, experiencing Oman Air’s unmatched comfort, award-winning service, and signature Omani hospitality, with huge savings to be had on flights to some of the world’s most stunning cities across Europe, the Far East, Africa, GCC and Indian Subcontinent.

The promotion includes one-way and return fares and is valid for travel from November 15 to December 16, 2024 and January 20 to March 24, 2025. The offer does not include interline or codeshare flights, Oman Air said.

