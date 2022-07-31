Muscat - Oman Air will launch a service between Muscat and Trabzon, Turkey, with 3 weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday), which will commence on August 2, 2022. The Tuesday flight from Muscat will depart at 9:50 am and arrive in Trabzon at 1 pm.

The flight from Trabzon will depart at 2 pm and arrive in Muscat at 7:05 pm.

The Thursday and Saturday flights from Muscat will depart at 8:30 am and arrive in Trabzon at 11:40 am.

The flight from Trabzon will depart at 12:40 pm and arrive in Muscat at 5:45 pm.

Economy class starts at RO155 and Business Class starts at RO680.

Guests traveling to Muscat and Trabzon should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through the country.

Guests can also book a customized Trabzon holiday package through Oman Air Holidays.

