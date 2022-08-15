Oman Air, the sultanate’s national airline, has increased flights between Muscat and its Turkish destinations (Istanbul and Trabzon).

The airline has increased frequencies between Muscat and Trabzon from 3 weekly flights to 5 weekly flights, and between Muscat and Istanbul from 7 weekly flights to 8 weekly flights.

Oman Air offers wide-body service, including Boeing 787 Dreamliner in addition to the Boeing 737 between Muscat and Istanbul. The airline’s single-aisle Boeing 737 fleet runs flights between Muscat and Trabzon.

Guests can also book a customized Istanbul and Trabzon holiday package through Oman Air Holidays.

