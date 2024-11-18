Bahrain has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Leonardo, a global industrial group that builds technological capabilities in aerospace, defence and security.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Bahrain International Airshow 2024.

The agreement is aimed at upgradation of the surveillance and radar systems at Bahrain International Airport (BIA), a strategic step in the kingdom’s plan to enhance the aviation sector’s efficiency in line with international standards, reported BNA.

Announcing the deal, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Dr Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa emphasised the importance of modernising air navigation systems at Bahrain International Airport to align with global aviation advancements.

This comes as part of the ministry’s commitment to achieving the highest standards of safety and quality in air navigation services, he stated.

The Minister highlighted that this agreement reflects Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to improving air safety and optimising air traffic management through the installation of advanced radar systems, including primary and secondary radar systems, which will provide accurate, real-time monitoring of air traffic in Bahrain’s airspace and at the airport.

"This upgrade aligns with Bahrain’s directive for developing its aviation sector according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirements, supporting the Kingdom's capacity to accommodate growing air traffic with modern, secure facilities," said Dr Shaikh Abdullah.

The enhancements will enable Bahrain to deliver top-tier aviation services within the Bahrain Flight Information Region, meeting global aviation safety standards, he added.

