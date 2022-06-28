Kuwait's Jazeera Airways has secured temporary cash facilities from local banks amounting to 27 million dinars ($88 million).

The facility will be used to buy property and equipment and in capital expenses, the airline said in a bourse filing on the Kuwaiti stock exchange.

Jazeera Airways returned to profitability in 2021, reporting a net profit of 7.1 million dinar, more than double on year. The earnings were supported by an increase of 48 percent rise in passenger numbers.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

