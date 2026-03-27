KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s aviation sector continues to operate with high efficiency despite ongoing regional challenges, supported by strong coordination among airlines and authorities, according to the Federation of Travel and Tourism Offices in Kuwait.

Speaking to Kuwait News Agency, federation head Mohammed Al-Mutairi said booking and travel procedures remain accessible and smooth across carriers, with operational readiness ensuring a safe and organized travel experience.

He highlighted the leading role of Kuwait Airways in maintaining service continuity, alongside private airlines contributing to market stability and meeting passenger demand during what he described as “exceptional circumstances.”

Al-Mutairi stressed that enhanced coordination among all sector stakeholders is essential at this stage to sustain operations, uphold fair competition, and reinforce confidence in Kuwait’s aviation industry.

He also praised Saudi Arabia for its cooperation in opening its airports to support travel flows, noting that this has provided a vital alternative gateway for passengers traveling to and from Kuwait.

The federation called for continued support of national efforts and responsible practices across the sector to ensure stability and maintain reliable services amid ongoing regional disruptions.

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