Jazeera Airways announced the resumption of its flights to Islamabad, Pakistan, further reinforcing a vital travel corridor between the two countries during this critical period.

The reintroduction of Islamabad follows the recent relaunch of Lahore and comes as part of the airline’s expanded operations via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam (DMM).

Operating from dual bases in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Dammam and Qaisumah, Jazeera Airways has implemented an integrated transport model combining air and overland travel.

This enables connectivity to and from Kuwait under current operating conditions, while also supporting the movement of time-sensitive cargo and essential goods.

Islamabad remains a key destination for Kuwait’s large Pakistani community. The resumption of flights restores an essential link for those reuniting with families, returning to work, or undertaking urgent travel.

The route also strengthens supply chain continuity, facilitating the transport of critical shipments and reinforcing Kuwait’s access to key goods during this period.

Since the temporary closure of Kuwait International Airport, Jazeera Airways has rapidly deployed alternative operating models to sustain connectivity, working closely with government authorities and aviation partners across Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

With Islamabad now added back to the network, Jazeera Airways continues to expand its reach across key markets including Egypt, India, Jordan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, and the UAE, ensuring Kuwait remains connected to the region and beyond.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “We are pleased to resume flights to Islamabad, soon after Lahore, further strengthening a critical link between Kuwait and Pakistan at a time when connectivity carries greater meaning. This route plays an essential role in supporting our passengers, whether they are reuniting with loved ones, returning to work, or making urgent journeys. At the same time, it enhances the movement of essential cargo, ensuring supply chains remain active. Our dual-base operations have enabled us to respond with speed and agility, ensuring continuity of service while upholding the highest standards of safety and reliability.”

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