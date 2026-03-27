Bokra announced the launch of the Shakmagia Fund, a new investment vehicle specializing in the metals sector, with a target fund size of approximately EGP 10 million.

The launch comes as part of Bokra's expansion into diversified investment instruments in the Egyptian market.

The fund will focus on investing in gold and precious metals through structured financial instruments, allowing investors to benefit from price movements without directly owning the underlying assets. It also provides flexible subscription and redemption mechanisms.

Structured as a Sharia-compliant fund, all procedures and practices will be subject to continuous review by a specialized Sharia committee to ensure full adherence to Sharia principles across all investment operations.

The target fund size's nominal value is set at EGP 1 per policy, with the fund’s founders collectively contributing EGP 5 million to capital in exchange for policies.

Subscription requests exceeding the target issuance value will be accepted without a maximum limit.

The subscription period is scheduled to open on April 1st for a minimum of 10 days and a maximum of two months, closing on June 1st.

The offering may close after five business days if all offered policies are fully subscribed.

The launch aligns with Bokra’s strategy to expand its investments in metals as a hedging tool amid global economic volatility, while also promoting financial inclusion by offering new investment opportunities to a broader base of individuals and institutions.

The company is also planning to broaden its portfolio of investment products in the coming period through specialized funds across multiple sectors, supporting the development and depth of the financial market.

Bokra develops digital investment solutions that enable users to easily manage their savings while adhering to regulatory standards set by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

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