Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has begun scheduled operations to North Carolina, with its inaugural flight arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) on March 20, operated by the airline’s modern Airbus A350-1000.

The new service connects the Charlotte region and communities throughout North Carolina and the broader Southeast to Etihad’s global network, supporting both passenger and freight connectivity and providing access to key destinations across India and Asia.

The A350 is among the most advanced and fuel-efficient widebody aircraft in commercial service, featuring the latest generation engines and aerodynamics.

Guests in Etihad’s Business cabin enjoy fully flat beds, direct aisle access, enhanced privacy, and a premium dining experience. With 327 seats in Economy, guests benefit from generous legroom, personal in-flight entertainment with Bluetooth headset pairing, and complimentary Wi-Fi chat packages. -TradeArabia News Service

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