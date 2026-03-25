The Middle East aviation sector, which has been adversely affected by the ongoing US-Israel/Iran War, is gradually seeing a surge in operations in the GCC.

Oman Air, Air Arabia (both zero cancellations), and SalamAir (8.82%) had the fewest cancellations on March 23, but it may be noted that some of their flights to the region stand suspended.

As of March 23, the number of cancellations of flights departing from the Middle East has come down from the peak of 65% on March to 13, according to Cirium aviation analytics company.

The number of flights scheduled has also seen a reduction.

The number of scheduled flights has also come down from 3,830 on March 3 to 2,452 on March 23.

The airlines that had the most cancellations on March 23 were Gulf Air 93.16%, Kuwait Airways 89.06%, Iraqi Airways 60%, and Qatar Airways 37.88%.

Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways (Kuwait), and Gulf Air are operating their flights from airports in Saudi Arabia.

Oman Airports has confirmed that operations at Muscat International Airport are continuing as normal, including scheduled commercial flights, private aviation, and business aviation services.

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