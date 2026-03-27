Jamjoom Pharma has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Magrabi Health Group to strengthen cooperation in ophthalmology services, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement aims to enhance medical training, raise public awareness of eye health, and support innovation in treatment solutions, reflecting a joint effort to improve healthcare quality in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership will focus on launching specialized training programs for doctors and healthcare practitioners in ophthalmology, as well as organizing scientific workshops and conferences to align with the latest global practices in diagnosis and treatment.

It also includes awareness campaigns targeting the broader community to promote early detection and prevention of eye diseases, including conditions that may develop without clear symptoms such as glaucoma and retinal disorders.

The campaigns will feature field activities, free screenings, and educational content across media and digital platforms.

In addition, the two parties plan to support research and develop advanced therapeutic solutions through knowledge exchange and collaboration on specialized pharmaceutical products, with the aim of improving treatment outcomes and patient experience.

The companies expect the agreement to expand access to specialized eye care services and strengthen preventive healthcare measures, contributing to improved public health and quality of life in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

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