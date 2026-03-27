Doha: Qatar Airways has announced its latest revised schedule, reflecting the gradual increase in flights to and from Doha.

The updated schedule is valid until April 15, 2026, and adds additional frequencies to over 90 destinations across Qatar Airways’ global network, covering all continents.

The airline confirmed that flights to and from Doha continue to operate through dedicated flight corridors, in close coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings on flights included in the new schedule will be contacted with updated flight information. Travelers are advised to ensure their contact details are correct and up to date via the Qatar Airways website or mobile app.

Qatar Airways reminded passengers not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel. It also noted that flight schedules may be subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond the airline's control.

Passengers with confirmed bookings between February 28, 2026, and June 15, 2026, are eligible for:

- Complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to October 31, 2026, when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways (subject to availability and fare seasonality), or

- A refund of the unused ticket value, which may take up to 28 days to process.

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