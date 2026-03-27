ABU DHABI - The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced that the country will continue to be affected by a rainy weather system until the night of tomorrow, Friday, as a result of the main weather front currently concentrated over the far western regions, where heavy rainfall has been recorded in scattered areas.

In a statement today, the Centre explained that the effects of the weather situation will gradually extend to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi between 01:00 and 03:00 A.M on Friday, and will also include the Emirate of Dubai, the northern coasts, and the southern interior regions, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

The weather system will later extend to the northern and eastern regions, in addition to the Al Ain area, between 04:00 and 05:00 a.m. on Friday, with continued heavy rainfall.

The Centre pointed out that there remains a chance for rain clouds to form over scattered areas of the country, accompanied by rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy at times, continuing until the night of tomorrow, Friday.