KUWAIT - Kuwait's civil aviation regulator signed a deal on Tuesday with its British counterpart aiming to improve flight operation on the two countries' respective state carriers.

The deal entails several amendments to a previous agreement signed between the two sides, Kuwait Civil Aviation chief Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah said in a statement.

The deal also aims to ensure that the aviation industry in the two countries would continue to remain on an upward trajectory, subsequently improving bilateral trade ties and air transport services, added the Kuwaiti official.

