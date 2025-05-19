The national carrier, Kuwait Airways, took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, named Al-Mutlaa, at the Kuwait International Airport, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

In statement to KUNA and Kuwait TV, Kuwait Airways Chairman Captain Abdulmohsen Alfagaan pointed out that Al Mutlaa is one of nine A321neo aircraft on order with the European plane-maker for Kuwait Airways. He described the delivery as a milestone in the company's fleet expansion efforts.

Alfagaan noted that Kuwait Airways' A321neo features a spacious and modern cabin with 166 seats across two classes - 16 full-flat business class seats offering premium comfort and 150 economy class seats designed for enhanced passenger space.

It is also equipped with modern amenities like in-flight entertainment featuring 4K screens, he added.

He shed lights on the new aircraft's economic advantages, particularly in maintenance and fuel efficiency, as it consumes less fuel by 20 per cent.

Alfagaan stated that the aircraft is expected to enter service shortly, and the remaining aircraft from the order are anticipated to be delivered soon.

Additionally, senior officials from Rolls-Royce convened in Derby, England, to discuss engine system development and support for Kuwait Airways.

The Chairman attributed this achievement to the unwavering support of Kuwait's political leadership, and the collaborative efforts of various national entities.

British Ambassador to Kuwait, Belinda Lewis, recently visited the Rolls-Royce production facility in Derby, known for manufacturing engines for wide-body Airbus models, and the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France.

She admired the advanced European aviation technology that fosters the creation of environmentally friendly and comfortable aircraft.

