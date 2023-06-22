PARIS - Kuwait Airways on Thursday signed "TotalCare" maintenance deal with Rolls Royce to improve (Trent 7000) engines in the A330neo aircraft.

In a press release, Kuwait Airways said that this agreement will allow the use of technology to monitor engine quality and performance which decreases turbulence and unscheduled repairs.

On this occasion, in a statement for KUNA, Kuwait Airways Chairman Captain Ali Al-Dukhan said, "we are delighted to sign this deal with Rolls Royce which will help reach our target through enhancing the quality of our aircraft engines and fuel competence." "This will also have a positive effect on our customers by predicting engine problems and emergencies early to avoid delays in operations," he added.

On his part, Director of Civil Aerospace at Rolls Royce Rob Watson said, "we have a long relationship with Kuwait Airways to enhance its fleet and we look forward to developing this relationship through continuous expansion and providing a world class experience for their customers."

