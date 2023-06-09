ISTANBUL - Kuwait Airways Corporation seeks to upgrade the partnership with Turkish Airlines and maximize benefit from the codeshare flights deal, KAC Board Chairmn Ali Al-Dakhan said.

"KAC aims to add new items to the deal which will serve the interests of both sides," he told reporters on Thursday.

Al-Dakhan made the comments after leading Kuwait delegation to the 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), hosted by hosted by Pegasus Airlines in Istanbul, Turkiye on June 4-6.

During the AGM, IATA drew a bright outlook for the airline industry, noting that demand on global travel recovered in last April nearly 90.5 percent of the pre-Covid levels.

The industry is forecast to return to a net profit position in 2023, at USD 9.8 billion, according to a recent IATA report. (end) ta.mmj.gb

