Kenya Airways swung to an operating profit of 10.53 billion shillings ($80.38 million) in 2023 after a loss the previous year, it said on Tuesday.

It was the airline's first operating profit since 2017, it said, buoyed by a 53% increase in revenue to 178.5 billion shillings.

($1 = 131.0000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)