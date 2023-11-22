Airport International Group has announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) registered an increase in passenger traffic during October 2023, welcoming 738,892 passengers (PAX), up 2.3% against 2022 figures.

QAIA also recorded 6,547 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,496 tonnes of cargo, representing 10.5% and 21.5% growth, respectively, over the corresponding period last year.

In terms of year-to-date figures, QAIA witnessed a 21.9% rise in PAX, with a total of 7,994,674 PAX traveling through compared to the same period in 2022. Furthermore, QAIA reported 66,717 ACM, marking a 16.3% upsurge, and handled 54,953 tonnes of cargo, denoting a 7.2% rise compared to cargo volumes in 2022.

While October continues to show positive growth in passenger traffic, there is a notable shift in trend compared to the previous nine months, where cumulative passenger traffic experienced a 24.4% increase.

This shift is directly attributed to recent developments in the Gaza Strip, although Jordan continues to be a safe and welcoming destination for tourists worldwide.

