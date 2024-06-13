Jordan - Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has attained a prestigious 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the Skytrax World Airport Audit.

Skytrax, the London-based international air transport rating organisation, granted QAIA this distinction, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

QAIA underwent a comprehensive four-day audit, meticulously assessing various aspects of airport operations, including passenger facilities, services and overall customer experience.

The audit featured participation from airlines, security authorities, ground handlers and concessionaires, highlighting QAIA’s adherence to excellence in every operational facet.

Implemented at over 200 airports worldwide, the Skytrax World Airport Audit conducts a complex quality analysis across all product and service areas within the airport environment, resulting in valuable insights and recommendations for further improvements.

Serving as a global benchmark for airport service standards, this audit employs a unified and consistent rating methodology, ensuring accuracy across all evaluations.

“This 4-Star Airport Rating from Skytrax underscores the unwavering dedication of our team and the collaborative efforts of our stakeholders,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

“It reflects our commitment to enhancing the passenger journey and customer experience at every touchpoint within QAIA, per our strategic goals at Airport International Group. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all employees and stakeholders whose contributions have led to the success of the Skytrax World Airport Audit.

“Their attentiveness ensures that passengers feel welcomed, accommodated and at home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world. Congratulations to all on this unprecedented achievement for QAIA; our commitment to professionalism and excellence continues to distinguish our airport as an award-winning world-class facility,” said Deviller.

